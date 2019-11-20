What is Bikram Choudhury's net worth? Netflix documentary is a shocker!

The renowned yoga figure has been the subject of overwhelming controversy.

Once again, Netflix has delivered a documentary to shock and shake us.

In recent years, documentaries have gained serious prevalence in the realm of entertainment. Arguably, few others have capitalised on the growing interest in non-fiction filmmaking as the popular streaming service.

Admittedly, some of their more elongated attempts have proven to be duds, but for every misfire, there has been a myriad of successes.

In 2019 alone, we have sat down to the likes of Fyre, The Devil Next Door, The Great Hack, American Factory, Homecoming, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, The Black Godfather and more.

Now, attention has turned to Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator.

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator on Netflix

From director Eva Orner comes an unsettling look into the life of Bikram Choudhury.

The 75-year-old founder of Bikram Yoga was incredibly influential in his field and helped make yoga popular across the globe. It was always clear from the start why people were drawn to the figure and his larger than life persona; many of his followers credited him for their newfound confidence.

However, this documentary chronicles his life from the seventies up until the horrific string of sexual assault allegations and beyond. It also features interviews with one of his former followers - Sarah Baughn - who was involved in one of the several cases outlined in the doc.

Bikram Choudhury net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bikram Choudhury has a net worth of $75 million.

The same source also notes that he earns a $10 million salary per year.

Despite the controversy which clouds his name, it's highlighted that he earns his money due to copyright, as a wealth of yoga studios must pay him royalties if they wish to use his style of yoga and his name etc.

Audiences discuss Bikram

On Twitter, Julia Henderson wrote: "I do hope that this Netflix doc helps continue to spread the truth about Bikram Choudhury. I also hope people will seek out our series to learn more. I'm deeply proud of my work on this. And this is a story I will not let go of until there is justice."

One viewer tweeted: "Just finished Bikram documentary on Netflix and left with so many questions. It doesn’t negate the actual practice but this man got away with horrible crimes..."

Another also argued: "Just finished watching this [Bikram...] on Netflix and I feel completely disgusted. Also, the fact that some yoga places in Ubud are still promoting and advertising the hot yoga classes under Bikram's name is just appalling."

If you haven't checked out the documentary yet, be sure to give it a watch.

