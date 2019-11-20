Aston Villa ace John McGinn praised by Scotland teammate David Marshall

The Aston Villa midfielder has been away from Villa Park on international duty and has been superb for his country.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been praised by Scotland teammate David Marshall, who proudly declared that the Villa Park ace is "not just a good player" (BBC Sport).

McGinn scored twice in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Cyprus at Hampden Park as Steve Clarke's charges finished third in Euro 2020 qualifying Group I, with three wins in a row boding well for next year's playoffs.

The 25-year-old signing also impressed against Cyprus, scoring once and claiming an assist as Scotland ran out 2-1 winners, while in the previous international break he claimed a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over San Marino.

McGinn has scored seven goals - six in his past three games - this qualifying campaign, leaving him as his country's top scorer from the qualifiers, especially impressive considering he did not score in his first 15 appearances for his nation.

"He's not just a good player," the Wigan goalkeeper and 33-cap Scotland international is quoted by BBC Sport as saying. "He lifts the whole team, he can lift a stadium. He's got infectious quality, which is fortunate for us."

Since joining Aston Villa from Hibs in the summer of 2018, McGinn has been a revelation for Dean Smith and co, helping the claret and blue side to promotion to the Premier League.

Stats-wise, the midfielder boasts an impressive tally of 10 goals and 12 assists from 58 appearances in all competitions for the Villans (Transfermarkt).

After the international break, McGinn and Villa are back in action on Monday night against Newcastle at Villa Park.