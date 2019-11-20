Aston Villa fans react on Twitter as John McGinn named in FIFA FUT Team of the Week

The Aston Villa summer signing has impressed for his nation and many Villa Park faithful were pleased to see him get a second in-form.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to praise John McGinn after he was named in the FUT Team of the Week following his impressive exploits in Scotland's final Euro 2020 group qualifiers.

The Villa Park star scored twice in Tuesday's 3-1 win at Hampden Park as Steve Clarke's charges finished third in qualifying Group I - he also delivered against Cyprus, scoring once and claimed an assist as Scotland ran out 2-1 winners.

McGinn has scored seven goals - six in his past three games - this qualifying campaign, leaving him as his country's top scorer from the qualifiers, especially impressive considering he did not score in his first 15 appearances for his nation.

His latest exploits landed him a spot in the latest FIFA Ultimate Team TOTW, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane (I News), and the Villa social media channel proudly showed off yet more recognition for one of their main men.

Plenty of Villa fans took to Twitter to congratulate the 25-year-old for his second in-form:

2.5 million nothing more to be said. — Garin (@GarinWilliams) 20 November 2019

best player in the world — Ben (@TrezeguetSzn) 20 November 2019

What a card — Josh (@AVFCJosh_) 20 November 2019

Sexy card tbh — Luke (@av_lfd) 20 November 2019

Ginny, they missed the 1 before the 84, get it sorted lad, I’m off for my cheps — mike (@m1kerafone) 20 November 2019

On the left - How FIFA players saw McGinn before the season started

On the right - How FIFA players see McGinn now#SuperJohnMcGinn pic.twitter.com/SqFiJr5Brz — Andrew Deihl (@ItsADeihl) 20 November 2019

His going to be rated 100 by Christmas at this rate!! — . (@Booth_10) 20 November 2019

Surely he deserves higher shooting, Villa fans?! — FC FUTBAL (@fc_futbal) 20 November 2019

Will be looking at getting this to replace the current TOTW McGinn I currently have in my team! — James (@GoofyVillain) November 20, 2019

With the international break now over, Dean Smith and co are back in Premier League action - but not until Monday night, when Newcastle come to Villa Park.