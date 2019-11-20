Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa fans react on Twitter as John McGinn named in FIFA FUT Team of the Week

Giuseppe Labellarte
John McGinn of Scotland celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and Kazakhstan at Hampden Park on November 19, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Aston Villa summer signing has impressed for his nation and many Villa Park faithful were pleased to see him get a second in-form.

John McGinn of Scotland celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and Kazakhstan at Hampden Park on November 19, 2019 in Glasgow,...

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to praise John McGinn after he was named in the FUT Team of the Week following his impressive exploits in Scotland's final Euro 2020 group qualifiers.

The Villa Park star scored twice in Tuesday's 3-1 win at Hampden Park as Steve Clarke's charges finished third in qualifying Group I - he also delivered against Cyprus, scoring once and claimed an assist as Scotland ran out 2-1 winners.

 

McGinn has scored seven goals - six in his past three games - this qualifying campaign, leaving him as his country's top scorer from the qualifiers, especially impressive considering he did not score in his first 15 appearances for his nation.

His latest exploits landed him a spot in the latest FIFA Ultimate Team TOTW, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane (I News), and the Villa social media channel proudly showed off yet more recognition for one of their main men.

Plenty of Villa fans took to Twitter to congratulate the 25-year-old for his second in-form:

With the international break now over, Dean Smith and co are back in Premier League action - but not until Monday night, when Newcastle come to Villa Park.

John McGinn of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on March 16, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch