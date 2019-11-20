Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli hails Brazilian-esque Joe Willock

Gabriel Martinelli claims that Joe Willock's style is similar to the Brazilian way.

Arsenal's teenage striker Gabriel Martinelli spoke to the club's official website and hailed teammate Joe Willock for his style of play.

Martinelli has become a fan favourite at the Emirates thanks to his brilliant start to life as an Arsenal player. The Brazilian has scored seven goals in just five starts for the club and his performances have been a huge positive this season.

Unai Emery has been brave to give youngsters a good run with the first team and Martinelli, along with Matteo Guendouzi, Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka, have shown the world what they are capable of.

Speaking about Willock, Martinelli showed his admiration for his fellow youngster and made a huge claim about his style of play.

He said: "I think Joe Willock [has the most Brazilian style]. He has personality, he doesn’t keep his head down, he always drives forward. He takes the ball and tries to dribble one player, then another. He doesn’t hide away in games. He’s always searching for the best options. I think his style is similar to the Brazilian way."

Brazil have produced a number of incredible midfielders over the years and Willock would have certainly enjoyed the praise from his teammate. The young Englishmen has already played 15 times for Arsenal this season and has four goals to his name including an absolute gem against Liverpool in the league cup.

The 20-year-old still has a long way to go to make his mark for Arsenal and if he can take his chances like he has been over the last few months, there is no doubt that he will fulfil his huge potential.