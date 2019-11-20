Arsenal, Wolves and Bournemouth linked Prince Adegoke reportedly agrees new contract

Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth were all credited with interest in the Chelsea teenager.

The Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth linked goalkeeper, Prince Shakiru Adegoke, has signed a new contract with Chelsea, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

The website had previously claimed that Arsenal, Wolves and Bournemouth were ready to swoop for the highly-rated teenager if Chelsea failed to offer him scholarship forms.

But it is said that an agreement is now in place and is due to commence on July 1, 2020.

Adegoke appeared on the bench for Chelsea's Under-18s, against Arsenal, while just 14 years old in May of last year.

Now 16, his next step will be to establish himself at that level, before progressing to the U23s and beyond.

Until then, it is possible the likes of Arsenal, Wolves and Bournemouth will want to keep tabs on Adegoke's progress, should another opportunity to sign him emerge.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Wolves or Bournemouth - where is the best place for Adegoke to develop?