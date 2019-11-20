Arsenal legend Lee Dixon mocks Tottenham sacking Pochettino

Tottenham have fired Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is out of work after he was fired by Daniel Levy.

Spurs confirmed the decision last night after a very poor start to the season.

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon couldn't help making a dig at Pochettino's expense, asking if he will be joining Ian Wright in the celebrity jungle.

Suprise week 1 guest in the jungle? #Pochgetmeoutofhere — Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) November 19, 2019

Pochettino will have better things to do, probably sifting through incoming job offers.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman suggested Spurs have made a big mistake.

Why do I feel that @SpursOfficial have shot them selves in the foot by sacking a quality manager... — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) November 19, 2019

Bayern Munich have a post available, while Real Madrid or Manchster United could decided to take decisive action and cast aside their own managers and make a play for Pochettino.

A club like AC Milan might also be tempted to go all out to bring in the Argentine.

He will not be short of interest and while it looks like he might need a break, if Pochettino wants to go straight back into work, he will probably be able to.