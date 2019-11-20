Quick links

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon mocks Tottenham sacking Pochettino

Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham have fired Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is out of work after he was fired by Daniel Levy.

Spurs confirmed the decision last night after a very poor start to the season.

 

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon couldn't help making a dig at Pochettino's expense, asking if he will be joining Ian Wright in the celebrity jungle.

Pochettino will have better things to do, probably sifting through incoming job offers.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman suggested Spurs have made a big mistake.

Bayern Munich have a post available, while Real Madrid or Manchster United could decided to take decisive action and cast aside their own managers and make a play for Pochettino.

A club like AC Milan might also be tempted to go all out to bring in the Argentine.

He will not be short of interest and while it looks like he might need a break, if Pochettino wants to go straight back into work, he will probably be able to.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

