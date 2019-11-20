Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Aaron Ramsey's display for Wales last night

John Verrall
Aaron Ramsey of Wales during the International Friendly match between Wales and Spain on October 11, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Unai Emery failed to keep Aaron Ramsey at the Emirates Stadium, with the midfielder joining Juventus in the summer.

Aaron Ramsey of Wales during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Hungary so at Cardiff City Stadium on November 19, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

Arsenal fans have released their frustrations with Unai Emery for ‘letting’ Aaron Ramsey go on social media website Twitter.

Ramsey left Arsenal on a free transfer to join Juventus at the end of last season, and he was visibly upset prior to the move.

Ramsey broke down on camera after his last game for Arsenal, and many Gunners fans feel that Emery should have done more to keep him.

 

Arsenal supporters need little reminder of Ramsey’s quality, but the Welshman showed his quality again last night.

Ramsey scored twice in Wales’ 2-0 win over Hungary, as Ryan Giggs’s side booked their place at Euro 2020.

And Arsenal fans were left gutted by their failure to keep Ramsey at the Emirates Stadium.

There is no doubting that Ramsey could have offered Arsenal a lot of quality if he had stuck around.

The Gunners have failed to find an effective midfield combination this season, with Emery trying out a number of different partnerships.

Ramsey has scored twice in his first eight games since joining Juventus.

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

