Arsenal fans react to Aaron Ramsey's display for Wales last night

Arsenal boss Unai Emery failed to keep Aaron Ramsey at the Emirates Stadium, with the midfielder joining Juventus in the summer.

Arsenal fans have released their frustrations with Unai Emery for ‘letting’ Aaron Ramsey go on social media website Twitter.

Ramsey left Arsenal on a free transfer to join Juventus at the end of last season, and he was visibly upset prior to the move.

Ramsey broke down on camera after his last game for Arsenal, and many Gunners fans feel that Emery should have done more to keep him.

Arsenal supporters need little reminder of Ramsey’s quality, but the Welshman showed his quality again last night.

Ramsey scored twice in Wales’ 2-0 win over Hungary, as Ryan Giggs’s side booked their place at Euro 2020.

And Arsenal fans were left gutted by their failure to keep Ramsey at the Emirates Stadium.

Yeah but a world class midfielder like Ramsey didn’t fit in with Emery’s vision... — (@lacazeeeeeet) November 20, 2019

This what Unai discarded for free, Santi score for Spain, what is Arsenal waiting for — Noreen Porritt (@Farai48) November 20, 2019

We let him leave why again — Paul Penhale (@paul_penhale) November 19, 2019

Emery is a fool to have let Ramsey leave...that speaks for itself as you see what our midfield looks like... — Ashburton Groove (@Giannakapolous) November 20, 2019

Main man Ramsey ran the show for Wales,I can never forgive emery for letting him go ffs — Ayman (@ayman2__) November 20, 2019

Never forget that Emery let Aaron Ramsey leave on a free. — AM1LL10N (@AM1LL10N) November 19, 2019

A reminder that Emery didn't think Ramsey was good enough https://t.co/BFVOCJUbn3 — Arun (@Arun_A2J) November 19, 2019

Ramsey scored a brace... Emery is killing our football club with his hatred of creativity — H (@AFC_Haitham) November 19, 2019

The worse thing Emery has done is letting Ramsey go for free because he ‘doesn’t fit the system’. When the guy doesn’t even have a system. — Moritz (@moritzafc) November 19, 2019

There is no doubting that Ramsey could have offered Arsenal a lot of quality if he had stuck around.

The Gunners have failed to find an effective midfield combination this season, with Emery trying out a number of different partnerships.

Ramsey has scored twice in his first eight games since joining Juventus.