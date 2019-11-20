Quick links

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to Per Mertesacker's comments

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal have been linked with Manchester City's Mikel Arteta.

Per Mertesacker looks on during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and Inter at Signal Iduna Park on November 5, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany.

Whilst Tottenham Hotspur have used the international break to sack Mauricio Pochettino, Arsenal have chosen to stick with Unai Emery.

Spurs have been in terrible form this season, and Pochettino has paid with his job. Jose Mourinho is in as his replacement, with Daniel Levy making a bold decision.

Arsenal fans may be hoping that the Gunners will make a similar decision over Emery, who has won just two of his last 10 Premier League games.

 

For now though, it seems that Emery will be given the chance to turn Arsenal's season around, despite speculation surrounding his potential successor.

The Sun recently claimed that Arsenal could move for Mikel Arteta, and Manchester City wouldn't stand in his way if the Gunners do come calling.

Arteta is currently the City assistant under Pep Guardiola, but was considered for the Arsenal job in 2018 following Arsene Wenger's exit, only for the club to go with Emery instead.

Arsenal's German defender Per Mertesacker (L) and Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Mikel Arteta (R) lift the trophy as Arsenal players celebrate after beating Chelsea in the FA Community...

Arteta, a former Arsenal player, would be a popular choice with fans, and Gunners youth coach Per Mertesacker has now suggested that he would love to work with Arteta in the future having loved their time together in the Arsenal team.

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to Mertesacker's comments, suggesting that there were 'shots fired' with his comments, whilst urging Arsenal to take the hint and appoint Arteta, believing Mertesacker's comments show that he is the right man to take over from Emery.



