17 best Mourinho memes to send to your Tottenham friends

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino and his replacement is already sparking debate

It's all changing at Tottenham Hotspur this week.

After five years as Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked following a poor start to the season that has left the North London club languishing in 14th place in the Premier League.

The decision to sack Pochettino certainly came out of the blue for many but after a widely reported fall-out between him and a number of players this summer, the writing was on the wall for the Argentine coach.

However, it hasn't taken Tottenham long at all to hire Pochettino's replacement and it's an appointment that looks set to shake up the Premier Leauge once again.

FOOTBALL MANAGER 2020: 50 cheap wonderkids on Football Manager 2020

Jose Mourinho hired as Spurs boss

Less than 12 hours after Spurs had announced Pochettino's departure, his replacement, non-other than Jose Mourinho, had been announced as the new Tottenham manager.

Mourinho joins Spurs with an impressive track record but failed to re-kindle the same success he enjoyed at Chelsea in his most recent job at Manchester United.

All eyes will undoubtedly be on Mourinho to see if he can reunite the Tottenham dressing room and propel the side back up the table.

The challenge ahead

Pochettino had built up a strong side at Spurs over the past five years and even took the club to its first-ever Champions League final back in May.

However, over the summer, Pochettino had reportedly fallen out with a number of want-away players including the likes of Christian Eriksen.

On top of that, Spurs have invited in the Amazon cameras this season for a documentary akin to that we saw from Manchester City a few seasons ago and it's something that has reportedly caused a stir within the Tottenham dressing room.

Jose Mourinho has to go into this club very much under the limelight and try and rescue what has been a poor season so far.

Memeable Mourinho

While Jose is obviously highly respected in football for his incredible achievements over the years, he's become a prime target for memes in recent years, especially during his troubled tenure at Manchester United.

As a result, some fans are looking forward more to the hilarious images that will appear during Mourinho's stay at Spurs rather than hopefully getting their season back on track.

We want mourinho because:

❌he has a good track record

❌winning mentality

✅ meme potential — Decky (@deckyimo) November 19, 2019

And we must say, over the years, some absolute gems have appeared in the Mourinho meme bank and so we've pulled 17 of the best from across the internet from all over Mourinho's career for you to enjoy.