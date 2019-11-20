Tottenham Hotspur abandoned chance to be different

Tottenham Hotspur fired Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was last night fired by chairman Daniel Levy.

The team sit in 14th place in the Premier League. It is a real gamble from the club, and a missed opportunity for them to continue their path of being 'different'.

No Loyalty

Pochettino has given Tottenham all the success they could have hoped for over the past few seasons without winning silverware.

Some would argue he has done so with one arm tied behind his back, with less investment and a lower wage bill than Tottenham's rivals.

Tottenham's luck is beginning to run out, but this was just one poor run of games in four-and-a-half seasons of Pochettino's spell in charge at North London.

Sacking Pochettino was a tough decision. But it was also the easy way out.

Spurs should have taken an even tougher choice, to show loyalty to the Argentine.

Tottenham should have decided to keep Pochettino to make a statement and dare to be different.

Pochettino has built one successful Spurs side and if given the freedom and funds to do so again, could have built another.

Over the past few years while rivals have spent big and paid big wages, Tottenham have chosen a different path.

Sacking Pochettino the moment results dipped, shows Tottenham are no different to any other club in the league.

Instead Daniel Levy should have been patient, listened to his manager, and allow him to make the incoming and outgoing transfers he wants.

Pochettino has masked Levy's shortcomings. The Spurs chairman had a chance to make their club different, a bastion of patience and show time and desire to rebuild.

Instead they have looked for a quick fix, and it will probably end in tears.