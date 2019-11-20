Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur abandoned chance to be different

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...
Tottenham Hotspur fired Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November...

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was last night fired by chairman Daniel Levy.

The team sit in 14th place in the Premier League. It is a real gamble from the club, and a missed opportunity for them to continue their path of being 'different'.

 

No Loyalty

Pochettino has given Tottenham all the success they could have hoped for over the past few seasons without winning silverware.

Some would argue he has done so with one arm tied behind his back, with less investment and a lower wage bill than Tottenham's rivals. 

Mauricio Pochettino manager

Tottenham's luck is beginning to run out, but this was just one poor run of games in four-and-a-half seasons of Pochettino's spell in charge at North London.

Sacking Pochettino was a tough decision. But it was also the easy way out.

Spurs should have taken an even tougher choice, to show loyalty to the Argentine.

Tottenham should have decided to keep Pochettino to make a statement and dare to be different.

Pochettino has built one successful Spurs side and if given the freedom and funds to do so again, could have built another.

Over the past few years while rivals have spent big and paid big wages, Tottenham have chosen a different path.

Sacking Pochettino the moment results dipped, shows Tottenham are no different to any other club in the league.

Instead Daniel Levy should have been patient, listened to his manager, and allow him to make the incoming and outgoing transfers he wants.

Pochettino has masked Levy's shortcomings. The Spurs chairman had a chance to make their club different, a bastion of patience and show time and desire to rebuild.

Instead they have looked for a quick fix, and it will probably end in tears.

Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 20, 2017 in London,...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

