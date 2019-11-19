Will there be a Spiral season 8? Fans discuss BBC Four drama!

Season 7 has been a rollercoaster ride of the highest order.

What a year it has been so far.

You often hear people arguing that we currently living in the golden age of television, and honestly, it's hard to disagree.

Some serious standards were set by the likes of Breaking Bad, The Wire and The Sopranos, but fortunately, there have been so many prestigious, white-knuckle efforts since.

This year, we witnessed HBO's masterful Chernobyl miniseries, which has already gone down as one of the greatest works of TV ever made, and then you have new seasons from such greats as Mindhunter, Stranger Things, Orange Is the New Black and beyond.

Recently, UK audiences have finally been rewarded for their patience with Spiral season 7.

Fred Bianconi, Caroline Proust, Audrey Fleurot and Philippe Duclos attend "Engrenages" Photocall on April 3, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Spiral on BBC Four

Spiral - the original French title is Engrenages - is a police procedural series which centres upon the lives of a range of Paris police officers and officials.

The series was created by Alexandra Clert and first arrived in France back in 2005.

It received praise from both audiences and critics on release, and since then, it has gradually grown a dedicated, admirable following in the UK too.

Although season 7 premiered in France on Canal+ as far back as February 2019, it didn't reach British audiences until it landed on BBC Four back in October.

Will there be a Spiral season 8?

Yes, Spiral will return to screens for season 8.

Back in May 2019, The Killing Times noted that filming for the eighth season had already begun.

The source also includes that such stars as Caroline Proust, Audrey Fleurot and Thierry Godard will return; the season is said to be comprised of ten episodes.

They suggested that production would last five months, so chances are that it's already wrapped, perhaps being prepared for release in France for early 2020.

I caught up with the end of Spiral 7 last night. As usual, it was excellent. I believe there's to be another series. I do hope so - it's one of the best (French) police programmes in the week. #Spiral — Liz Harris (@lizharrisauthor) November 19, 2019

Fans talk Spiral season 7 on Twitter

As you'd expect, audiences have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts, with one writing: "Still reeling from the end of series 7 of #spiral @Engrenages @BBC4. Everything has gone wrong! Can't wait for series 8 but just hope it's more cheerful!"

One also joked: "Did Spiral series 7 turn into Line of Duty at the end there?"

Another Tweeted: "Blimey! #engrenages (aka “Spiral”) on BBC 4 is utterly compelling. Binge-watching series 7 on I-Player. One episode to go..."

We suspect that last one made quite the impression, as it did on this viewer who recently concluded it: "Just finished French cop drama #Spiral (#Engrenages) series 7 and it was absolutely fantastic. I was convinced it must be the last ever — but I'm thrilled to learn that season 8 is already in the pipeline..."

We sure are too.

