Who plays Prince Charles in The Crown? Actor's age, Instagram and previous roles!

Season 3 of The Crown is now available to stream on Netflix.

In Peter Morgan we trust.

The 56-year-old is a significant name in the realm of British culture and has been now for some time. He's well known as a playwright and a writer for film, with the likes of The Queen, Frost/Nixon, Rush and The Damned United under his belt.

Arguably, on the other hand, his biggest success came when he created The Crown.

Since arriving on screens in 2016, it has been heralded by many as one of the very best historical TV dramas to surface in recent memory - perhaps even beyond. It began chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, with the first season centring upon Queen Elizabeth's 1947 marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the issues faced by Princess Margaret in her engagement to Group Captain Peter Townsend.

Season 2 tackled 1956 to 1963, and recently, season 3 has shown us from 1964 to 1977. New to the series, we have the likes of Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Helena Bonham Carter (A Room With a View), as well as others...

Olivia Colman attend AFI Fest: The Crown & Peter Morgan Tribute at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Who plays Prince Charles in The Crown?

Prince Charles is played by Josh O'Connor in The Crown season 3.

Since fans have flocked to the new batch of episodes, his performance has drawn considerable praise on social media. Over on Twitter, one wrote: "Sat through five episodes of the crown waiting for my boy Josh O'Connor to appear, but boy was it worth it. What a performance as Charles! His head is constantly bowed in insecurity, quietly heartbreaking. Give O'Connor an Emmy already..."

Similarly, another added: "Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty scenes are an absolute JOY. The casting is sublime! #TheCrown."

So, where have we seen him before?

Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty scenes are an absolute JOY. The casting is sublime! #TheCrown — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 18, 2019

Josh O'Connor: Movies & TV

The 29-year-old English actor has been in some notable projects over the years.

According to his IMDb, he first appeared on screens back in 2012 in the TV series Inspector Lewis (he played Charlie Stephenson).

As you'd expect, he went on to star in a range of shows, such as Doctor Who (Piotr), Law & Order: UK (Rob Fellows), London Irish (James), Peaky Blinders (James), Ripper Street (PC Bobby Grace), Les Miserables (Marius Pontmercy) and The Durrells in Corfu (Lawrence Durrell).

However, he's also been in some terrific films over the years, boasting toles in the likes of The Riot Club (Ed), Bridgend (Jamie), Cinderella (Ballroom Palace Guard), The Program (Rich), Florence Foster Jenkins (Donaghy), God's Own Country (Johnny Saxby), Only You (Jake) and Hope Gap (Jamie).

(L-R) Josh O'Connor and Helena Bonham Carter attend AFI Fest: The Crown & Peter Morgan Tribute at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Follow Josh O'Connor on Instagram!

If you're a fan, head over to the Gram.

You can find Josh on Instagram at @joshographee; he currently boasts an impressive 61k followers. We look forward to seeing what he has in the pipeline, but for now, we hope you've thoroughly enjoyed watching his work in The Crown season 3.

Roll on more episodes!

