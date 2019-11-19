BBC Radio 4: Who plays Joy in The Archers? Her presence has divided fans!

Some listeners have taken quite a disliking to the character.

For years, The Archers has captivated the masses.

The British radio soap opera first began broadcasting way back in 1951. Over the decades, it has morphed into a more rural-set drama, and remarkably, it stands might proud as the world's longest-running one at that - seriously!

It boasts millions of listeners and is currently right at home on BBC Radio 4; this year, it was also determined as the second-greatest ever radio programme by experts and enthusiasts in the industry.

So, it goes without saying that the show continues to grow stronger and stronger with every broadcast.

Set in the fictional village of Ambridge, we've become acquainted with so many characters since its origins, but let's shine a spotlight on Joy for a moment...

Who plays Joy in The Archers?

According to a post on The Ambridge Reporter, the character of Joy Horville is played by Jackie Lye.

The character has proven to provide and nurture some gripping drama lately, so it's nice to discover that a great actress is behind the character.

So, where have we seen her before?

Wonderful to hear Jackie Lye in The Archers last night as she joins the cast as ‘Joy Horville’ #bigfan @BBCTheArchers @JacksNUFC — JPM Ltd (@JPMactors) September 9, 2019

Jackie Lye: TV roles

Across her career, Jackie Lye has appeared in an exciting range of projects.

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens back n 1976 in an episode of When the Boat Comes In, in which she played Minnie Bates.

Beyond that, she has also appeared in the likes of Vera (she played Janet in one episode), Doctors (Bev Crammer/Linda Brookes), London's Burning (Mrs. Rhys), Heartbeat (Doreen Tidy), The Bill (Mrs. Perry/Jackie Corbett), Colour Blind (Bessie Grant) and McCallum (Receptionist).

However, her two biggest roles were in Harry's Mad (she reprised the role of Angie Holdsworth for 35 episodes) and Brush Strokes (Sandra).

Fans talk The Archers on Twitter

It turns out that Joy has been pretty divisive.

Back in October, one fan argued: "Joy Horville...the most irritating, pointless character in The Archers right now, possibly ever! Makes me want to switch off #thearchers #archers #radio4."

Similarly, another added: "I’m clinging to the hope that there’s a lot more to Joy we don’t know yet. It’s helping me cope #The Archers

Let's hope her presence is better received in the meantime.

