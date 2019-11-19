Kevin the Carrot set to hit Aldi shelves alongside 23 other products!

You must watch the advert again, by order of the Leafy Blinders.

On a scale of 1 - 10, how excited are you for Christmas this year?

It appears preparations are in full swing! Christmas music has begun to play in shops and on the radio, selection boxes and gift ideas adorn the shelves, and indeed, the adverts have finally surfaced.

There is always a sense of great competition when it comes to the Christmas adverts; which supermarket or big name will be crowned king of the year? We've seen some absolutely phenomenal examples over the years, and we're already off to a great start in 2019. We thought nothing would ever top Sainsbury's with Mog's Christmas Calamity.

However, as of yet, most would probably agree that the beloved chain Aldi have pulled a real cracker this year...

BRING ON THE BUTLER! Why Andy Serkis would make a great Alfred Pennyworth

When will Kevin the Carrot be in Aldi 2019?

As highlighted by Chronicle Live, a wide range of Kevin the Carrot merchandise will be available this year and will go on sale in Aldi stores from Thursday, November 28th 2019.

However, the same source also notes that the product range will be available to pre-order online from Sunday, November 24th, as demand is expected to be high. So, if you're eager to get your hands on some Kevin merch, pre-ordering is advised.

There will be 23 Kevin-themed products to get your hands on, from cuddly toys to stationary... from jumpers to wrapping paper.

NETFLIX GOLD: Is Greenleaf renewed for season 5?

Kevin the Carrot advert 2019

The viral advert screens first on ITV at 5.30 pm on Thursday, November 7th 2019.

After it hits screens for the first time, you can expect to see it a great deal over the course of the next two months. The charming ad does a terrific job of parodying the likes of TV sensation Peaky Blinders, as well as offering its own riff on the Hugh-Jackman-starring musical The Greatest Showman.

Set to the tune of Robbie Williams' 'Let Me Entertain You', don't be surprised if you find you've learnt all of the seasonal-inspired lyrics by the time the 25th finally rolls around.

COME ON IDRIS! Has In the Long Run been renewed for season 3?

Aldi: Russell Sprout toys?

It looks like Kevin will be joined by some friends - or enemies, rather...

On Kevin the Carrot's Twitter page, a picture was posted of the Leafy Blinders with the caption: "Surely you don’t want a Russell Sprout toy in your homes?"

It's safe to say that many people would. So, perhaps we can expect Russell toys to go on sale with the Kevin ones!

Surely you don’t want a Russell Sprout toy in your homes? #LeafyBlinders pic.twitter.com/6hVnxaBn7L — Kevin The Carrot (@IKevinTheCarrot) November 12, 2019

Kevin the carrot: Expect purchase rules!

As with most things popular, some people can get a little greedy...

The Kevin the Carrot toys have proven so popular in the past that sale of the item was been limited to two per customer. This is the same again this year for certain products.

Many outraged customers took to Twitter last year to argue that too many people were buying up the product and selling it for a ridiculous price on sites like eBay. Even with this rule, we hope they've made a bunch of them ready for the incoming hordes of shoppers.

Be sure to grab yours - we'll keep an eye out for sales updates.

In other news, has The End of the F***ing World been renewed?