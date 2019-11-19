West Ham's Albian Ajeti can bring the best out of Sebastien Haller

West Ham United should start Albian Ajeti and Sebastien Haller together.

Sebastien Haller had very few doubters when he made his big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham United in the summer. The Frenchman came to London on the back of an incredible season in Germany where he scored 20 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions.

One of the biggest reasons why Haller worked as well as he did at Frankfurt was the players around him. Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic along with the Frenchman formed one of Europe's most lethal attacking tridents last season and the similarities in their game was why it worked so well.

Haller, Jovic and Rebic shared their attacking responsibilities equally which helped at least one of them to occupy the danger area in front of goal. The now West Ham man would usually drop back to help with the build-up play and one of Rebic or Jovic would go wide before finding the other inside the box.

The problem for Haller at West Ham is that he has to do everything by himself. Felipe Anderson hasn't quite looked his usual self while Andriy Yarmolenko, despite scoring three times this season, has to do more to aid West Ham's all-round play.

One way Manuel Pellegrini can tweak his system to favour Haller is by playing Albian Ajeti alongside him. Ajeti, like Haller, has the ability to hold the ball up and link-up the play. The duo can switch their roles easily which is sure to cause a few problems to opposition defenders.

Haller can either play right next to Ajeti in a 4-4-2 or play as an aggressive number 10 in Pelegrini's preferred in a 4-2-3-1 system. 22-year-old Ajeti will need time to perfect his trade but it is a risk worth taking this weekend against a shaky Tottenham side who are only a point ahead of the Hammers.