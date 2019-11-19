West Ham fans react to Rafael Benitez rumour

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Rafael Benitez.

West Ham United went into the international break with a 3-0 defeat away at Burnley, and it left Manuel Pellegrini facing a nervy fortnight.

Clubs often make managerial changes during the international break, and Pellegrini may have feared the worst after picking up just two points in six games.

West Ham haven't parted ways with Pellegrini though, seemingly given him time to turn things around, starting with a huge game on Saturday afternoon against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, there are still rumours about Pellegrini's future. The Mirror claim that West Ham already have a target in mind if they do sack Pellegrini, with Rafael Benitez wanted.

Benitez left Newcastle United in June, and headed off to China to become manager of Dalian Yifang, where he earns an eye-watering £12million-a-year.

The Spaniard is a proven Premier League manager with Liverpool and Newcastle, and given that West Ham wanted him in 2015, it's no great surprise that he's still wanted by David Gold and David Sullivan.

Whether he would be up for a return to England already remains to be seen, but Hammers fans have been giving their views – and whilst a few would like to see him come in, many are unconvinced.

Given that Pellegrini also came to West Ham from Chinese football, fans aren't keen to go down a similar path again, suggesting that Benitez is 'another dinosaur' and having the Spaniard in charge is a 'horrendous' thought.

Others believe a young manager has to be the next appointment after the likes of Sam Allardyce, Slaven Bilic, David Moyes and Pellegrini, but feel that the club's owners are 'terrified' of backing a young manager, and will instead go for somebody like Benitez.

Rafa Benitez was my top choice to become our manager ahead of Manuel Pellegrini as soon as it was announced that David Moyes was leaving.



Would I still have him? Absolutely. #WHUFC #COYI — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) November 19, 2019

Sorry no thanks i like him dont get me wrong.. but we need a younger manger who going to get them playing — dale the hammer smith.. (@TheHammerSmithy) November 19, 2019

Good grief that's a rather horrendous thought, more dull football — dean hodges (@ludowhufc) November 19, 2019

We need a younger more forward thinking manager not another dinosaur. — Gavin (@BoleynBoy64) November 19, 2019

Personally don't rate Rafa Benitez.

Wasn't my first choice when we was looking for a manager last summer, and I think it's bad news going for any manager now that chooses China over staying in Europe.



I currently want Pellegrini to leave, but only for the right manager. #WHUFC — West Ham News & Views (@WHUFC_News_6) November 19, 2019

Not him or mourinho there past it I can see him doing bad at West Ham . — kev (@kevalaaarrr) November 19, 2019

Lurching from one bad appointment to another . I know Benitez is proven but where’s the long term strategy at this club. Constant fire fighting...... pic.twitter.com/trgebatw5G — West Ham Geezer (@WHUFCGeezer) November 19, 2019

Come on David Sullivan. Get in Rafa. Make the right choice #coyi — Richard Astley (@LongshanksE10) November 19, 2019

Unimaginative and predictable. Our owners are terrified of a young progressive manager who could really take a the club forward. #whufc https://t.co/CNNNv6tcFR — Mike Cawston (@mikecawston) November 19, 2019

Next manager needs to be young, hungry and ambitious. Don’t need another one just coming for the salary with nothing to prove and no motivation. Been there, done that! — A M (@AFM_WHUFC) November 19, 2019

ah yes, one clearly disinterested manager that’s spent time in china for another one — charley (@charleyhembrow) November 19, 2019