Two Sunderland players could make their first starts since 2018 vs Gillingham

Phil Parkinson is set to give youth a chance during Sunderland’s FA Cup first round replay against Gillingham, telling the club’s official website that Jack Bainbridge and Brandon Taylor are in contention to feature.

It seems like that 5-0 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers, the Black Cats’ biggest league win in 12 years, was a false dawn after all. Because Sunderland have come crashing back to earth after that short-lived ‘new manager bounce’ with the North East giants winning just once in their last six games.

That has left Parkinson scrambling around for a winning formula with his first-team regulars struggling for form in the league and his back-up options suffering humiliating defeats to Scunthorpe and Leicester City’s reserves in the EFL Trophy.

A dreadful run of results has put extra pressure on an FA Cup replay away at third-tier rivals Gillingham on Tuesday night. And, with both Jordan Willis and Joel Lynch ruled out through injury, Sunderland could travel to Priestfield with a very youthful centre-back partnership.

21-year-old Taylor has started a senior game for the Black Cats but, according to Parkinson, he is in line to make his first appearance since a cup clash with Morecambe a year ago. Southport-born Bainbridge (below) could feature from the off too after 19 months out of the starting XI.

“The likes of Brandon Taylor (bottom) and Jack Bainbridge are included, and I am looking forward to seeing them tomorrow,” said the 51-year-old.

The FA Cup obviously isn’t a priority for Sunderland this season but a much-needed win tonight would give Parkinson’s struggling side a vital boost of confidence heading into a hectic festive schedule.