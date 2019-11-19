Quick links

Two Sunderland players could make their first starts since 2018 vs Gillingham

New Sunderland AFC manager Phil Parkinson pictured at The Academy of Light on October 17, 2019 in Sunderland, England.
Jack Bainbridge and Brandon Taylor are in line to feature for Phil Parkinson's Black Cats in an FA Cup replay with League One rivals Gillingham.

New Sunderland AFC manager Phil Parkinson pictured at The Academy of Light on October 17, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

Phil Parkinson is set to give youth a chance during Sunderland’s FA Cup first round replay against Gillingham, telling the club’s official website that Jack Bainbridge and Brandon Taylor are in contention to feature.

It seems like that 5-0 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers, the Black Cats’ biggest league win in 12 years, was a false dawn after all. Because Sunderland have come crashing back to earth after that short-lived ‘new manager bounce’ with the North East giants winning just once in their last six games.

That has left Parkinson scrambling around for a winning formula with his first-team regulars struggling for form in the league and his back-up options suffering humiliating defeats to Scunthorpe and Leicester City’s reserves in the EFL Trophy.

 

A dreadful run of results has put extra pressure on an FA Cup replay away at third-tier rivals Gillingham on Tuesday night. And, with both Jordan Willis and Joel Lynch ruled out through injury, Sunderland could travel to Priestfield with a very youthful centre-back partnership.

21-year-old Taylor has started a senior game for the Black Cats but, according to Parkinson, he is in line to make his first appearance since a cup clash with Morecambe a year ago. Southport-born Bainbridge (below) could feature from the off too after 19 months out of the starting XI.

Jack Bainbridge of Sunderland in action during the Pre-Season friendly between South Shields FC and Sunderland AFC at Mariners Park on July 11, 2019 in South Shields, England.

“The likes of Brandon Taylor (bottom) and Jack Bainbridge are included, and I am looking forward to seeing them tomorrow,” said the 51-year-old.

The FA Cup obviously isn’t a priority for Sunderland this season but a much-needed win tonight would give Parkinson’s struggling side a vital boost of confidence heading into a hectic festive schedule.

Brandon Taylor of Sunderland during a Pre-Season friendly match between Grimsby Town and Sunderland AFC at Blundell Park on July 17, 2018 in Grimsby, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

