Tottenham's Harry Winks praises West Ham United's Declan Rice

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has called West Ham United’s Declan Rice ‘incredible’ on TalkSPORT.

Rice and Winks have linked up over the international break for England, with the pair starting alongside each other against Kosovo.

England won the game 4-0, with Tottenham midfielder Winks scoring the first goal on that occasion.

Winks and Rice are usually competing for the same spot in England’s team, with both wanting to play just in front of the defence.

But Winks still admits that he has masses of admiration for his West Ham counterpart, even though they are competitors.

“What he’s done so far in such a short space of time is incredible,” Winks said.

“To be a leader at West Ham is massive itself and to play for England and be in that set-up shows how well he’s done over the last few seasons.

“Credit to him, he deserves everything he is getting because he’s a top player and a top professional.”

Winks and Rice are now set to come up against each other at the weekend, when Tottenham take on West Ham.

It looks set to be a majorly important match for both sides, with Spurs and West Ham badly underperforming this season.

Tottenham and the Hammers are sat in the bottom half of the Premier League table as things stand, and a defeat for either side at the weekend would be disastrous.