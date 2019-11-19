Quick links

Tottenham reportedly wanted Ancelotti before appointing Pochettino

Dan Coombs
Tottenham are said to be keen on Carlo Ancelotti.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on appointing Carlo Ancelotti in the event they have to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

The Telegraph report Pochettino's spell at Spurs could be coming to an end amid poor results and Spurs are contemplating their options.

Ancelotti is on their shortlist, amid his own uncertainty at Napoli.

 

This would be a return back to square one for Daniel Levy, optimistically chasing Ancelotti.

Levy reportedly wanted Ancelotti at Spurs before Pochettino back in 2014.

The Mirror reported in 2014 that Ancelotti was Tottenham's top managerial target as they looked to move caretaker boss Tim Sherwood aside.

The report stated that Tottenham were hoping Ancelotti would lose the 2014 Champions League final and be sacked by Real: "If Ancelotti wins tomorrow night and stays or rejects a Tottenham approach, Levy will turn to either Pochettino or De Boer."

Ancelotti ended up staying with Real until 2015, before stints with PSG, and now Napoli.

His Napoli side are seventh in Serie A, 13 points behind league leaders Juventus.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

