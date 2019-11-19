Quick links

Tottenham fans predict Chris Hughton will return as caretaker

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur have sacked boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur have stunned the world tonight by announcing the departure of boss Mauricio Pochettino after more than five years in charge.

Spurs have made rapid progress under Pochettino since his arrival from Southampton in 2014, moving from Europa League hopefuls to Champions League regulars.

Pochettino gave Spurs hope of winning the Premier League title, and then guided them to the Champions League final, losing to Liverpool back in June.

 

However, it's been a dismal start to the season, with just three league wins and five in all competitions, whilst Spurs also crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of League Two side Colchester United.

After a day of rampant speculation, Spurs have now confirmed Pochettino's exit, with his coaching staff leaving the club too as Tottenham prepare for a new direction.

It may be difficult to land a new manager in the middle of the season though, and with no caretaker announced, some have wondered whether an interim boss will be brought in.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to predict a move for Chris Hughton, who has been out of work since losing his job as Brighton and Hove Albion boss back in May.

Hughton was a Spurs favourite in his playing days and then spent many years on the coaching staff, serving as caretaker boss on two separate occasions.

Some now feel that Hughton is the ideal choice to come in as a caretaker until the end of the season, because he has Spurs at heart and is, importantly, available to come in immediately, in what would be an emotional return for him.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

