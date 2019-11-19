Tottenham fans predict Chris Hughton will return as caretaker

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur have stunned the world tonight by announcing the departure of boss Mauricio Pochettino after more than five years in charge.

Spurs have made rapid progress under Pochettino since his arrival from Southampton in 2014, moving from Europa League hopefuls to Champions League regulars.

Pochettino gave Spurs hope of winning the Premier League title, and then guided them to the Champions League final, losing to Liverpool back in June.

However, it's been a dismal start to the season, with just three league wins and five in all competitions, whilst Spurs also crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of League Two side Colchester United.

After a day of rampant speculation, Spurs have now confirmed Pochettino's exit, with his coaching staff leaving the club too as Tottenham prepare for a new direction.

It may be difficult to land a new manager in the middle of the season though, and with no caretaker announced, some have wondered whether an interim boss will be brought in.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to predict a move for Chris Hughton, who has been out of work since losing his job as Brighton and Hove Albion boss back in May.

Hughton was a Spurs favourite in his playing days and then spent many years on the coaching staff, serving as caretaker boss on two separate occasions.

Some now feel that Hughton is the ideal choice to come in as a caretaker until the end of the season, because he has Spurs at heart and is, importantly, available to come in immediately, in what would be an emotional return for him.

Chris Hughton for the rest of the season? Who else? Rafa? — Ewan Watt (@ewancwatt) November 19, 2019

Chris Hughton is gunna be caretaker until they find someone, or mourinho in right away. https://t.co/jwlvRPQ2NS — Malcolm (@MalcolmSens) November 19, 2019

So it'll be Chris Hughton as caretaker manager until we can agree terms with 'Arry then? #spurs #tottenham #Pochettino — K P (@hecho_kit) November 19, 2019

Thank you Mauricio. I understand you. I hope the club brings in Chris Hughton or Jurgen Klinsmann.



We need a manager to whom the club means something. — Alex Coelho (@ajmcoelho) November 19, 2019

Give it Hughton til the end of the season. Poch will be back pic.twitter.com/iJDmbgOhin — Michael (@CanSummers) November 19, 2019

Personally I'd have Chris Hughton back at N17 until the end of the season. Look at where we are and go from there. Then again I wouldn't have sacked Poch @Simply_Spurs — Gunn (@JoshGunn98) November 19, 2019

