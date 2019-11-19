Tim Sherwood raves about Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish amid England snub

The Aston Villa captain and Villa Park academy graduate suffered disappointment on the England front this year.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is "something different", boasting similarities to Paul Gascoigne, and England have "missed the boat" in not including him over the past few international games, according to Tim Sherwood (talkSPORT).

Grealish was overlooked by Gareth Southgate for the past few Three Lions squads, despite having helped Villa to promotion into the Premier League and, after a slow start to life in the top flight, going on to hit top form, even being nominated for October's Premier League Player of the Month award.

With England having qualified for Euro 2020, there are only a few friendlies scheduled before they get under way in next summer's tournament, and former Villa boss Sherwood worries it might be "a bit late" for Grealish to make the finals team, which is a big loss for the player and the national setup alike.

“For me, England have missed the boat with Jack Grealish,” Sherwood said on talkSPORT. “I think he should have been in the squad over the last few games and with only two friendlies in March, I think it might be a bit late for Jack. This kid is something different, the ball is his friend - 100 percent they missed the boat on him.

“Jack takes the ball to the opposition, he goes right to the heart of people, he dribbles it like Paul Gascoigne, although he’s got a long way to go before he’s anywhere near Paul Gascoigne. But if he was surrounded by the great international players we’ve got in the England team at the moment, I think we've missed a trick.

"This kid is special. He’s creates a melee around him, he sees the pass and realises it at the right time. Yes, he’s got to add more goals to his game, he won’t ever score as many goals as Mason Mount will, but what he does is he realises players with freedom because he creates such a crowd around him."

Grealish has made 12 appearances for Villa in all competitions this term, scoring four goals and registering four assists, according to Transfermarkt.