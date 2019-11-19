'Vicious': Celtic's Christopher Jullien comments on Rangers fans

Celtic's Christopher Jullien has intimated that he's encountered fans of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers in public.

Jullien joined the Hoops in a £7 million deal from Toulouse this past summer [Herald Scotland].

And the towering Celtic centre-back has gradually become a huge player for Neil Lennon's side, who are above Rangers on goal difference in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Lennon's side and the Gers aren't only rivals on the pitch, but off it too.

And the 26-year-old has discovered the extent of the animosity that exists the Old Firm clubs, hinting that fans of the Ibrox side occasionally bother him in public.

He told BeIn Sport in France: "The Rangers fans can be a bit vicious but it's most difficult in the evenings if I want to go out to dinner with family, or go and have a drink with family."

Rangers new boys exploring Glasgow most probably encounter the same 'difficulties' from Celtic supporters.

It's simply par for the course, but Jullien has a chance to get his own back if he can help the Bhoys beat Rangers in a Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park next month.