'Vicious': Celtic's Christopher Jullien comments on Rangers fans

Shane Callaghan
Christopher Jullien of Celtic runs with the ball during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Celtic's Christopher Jullien has intimated that he's encountered fans of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers in public.

Christopher Jullien of Celtic FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Celtic centre-back Christoper Jullien has claimed that he has encountered some 'vicious' Rangers fans out in public since moving to Glasgow.

Jullien joined the Hoops in a £7 million deal from Toulouse this past summer [Herald Scotland].

And the towering Celtic centre-back has gradually become a huge player for Neil Lennon's side, who are above Rangers on goal difference in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Lennon's side and the Gers aren't only rivals on the pitch, but off it too.

 

And the 26-year-old has discovered the extent of the animosity that exists the Old Firm clubs, hinting that fans of the Ibrox side occasionally bother him in public.

He told BeIn Sport in France: "The Rangers fans can be a bit vicious but it's most difficult in the evenings if I want to go out to dinner with family, or go and have a drink with family."

Rangers new boys exploring Glasgow most probably encounter the same 'difficulties' from Celtic supporters.

It's simply par for the course, but Jullien has a chance to get his own back if he can help the Bhoys beat Rangers in a Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park next month.

Conner Goldson of Rangers challenges Christopher Jullien of Celtic for the ball during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in...

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

