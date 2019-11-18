The Man in the High Castle ending explained: Season 4 offers no closure!

If you're looking for concrete answers, you're out of luck.

It's make or break, isn't it?

When talking about films, albums and television etc. there is no denying that endings are of the utmost importance. They leave us with that final, lingering impression, encouraging us to retrace our steps and ponder what we've experienced.

Many would argue that beginnings are far more important than endings because first impressions are paramount. However, you can build upon a bad beginning, but an ending... that's what we're left with - nothing after to redeem it or sway us.

In the realm of television, we've seen some particularly divisive conclusions to a number of acclaimed gems. Two glaring examples are Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, with both of their final sequences still sustaining debate even today. It's fair to say that Game of Thrones continues to split opinion too, but has The Man in the High Castle encountered a similar fate?

Rufus Sewell, Joel de la Fuente, Catherine Adair, Drew Boughton and Daniel Percival attend the Amazon Prime Experience Hosts "The Man In The High Castle" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club on...

The Man in the High Castle season 4

Frank Spotnitz's incredible drama series arrived on screens back in 2015 and immediately generated discussion amongst TV enthusiasts.

Tackling an alternate history, the series - based on Philip K. Dick's 1962 novel - presents a world in which Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan have divided America. However, footage of Germany and Japan losing the war surfaces, proposing some serious questions and throwing into question their reality.

It's such an intriguing and compelling idea for a series, but now, it has come to an end. The fourth and final season was released on Amazon on Friday, November 15th 2019; it's comprised of ten episodes, concluding on 'Fire from the Gods'.

The Man in the High Castle ending explained

If you like definitive, concrete endings then The Man in the High Castle season 4 may have proven irritating.

In the final sequence, we witness a range of strangers emerge from Die Nebenwalt; this is, of course, the Nazi portal which leads to other dimensions.

What could this mean? Why end on this? Such an ending suggests that there is more to come, but we know that this is the end of the road. Essentially, people coming into this timeline from another harbours implications of change. If mere footage managed to kickstart all that we have witnessed thus far, then accounts from people able to explore it in-depth and offer answers will prove even more impactful.

Once these people engage in conversation with characters we've followed, there's no telling how far the fight will go. It's likely that they could be the key to toppling the Nazi reign, but unfortunately, we'll have to let our imaginations fill in the next chapter.

Finished The Man in the High Castle. Oof what a final episode and ending. That was exhausting...#themaninthehighcastle pic.twitter.com/Aeq7r8T4Dr — Jake Loynd (@LoyndJake) November 17, 2019

Fans talk The Man in the High Castle ending on Twitter

So far, a number of viewers have taken to Twitter to critique the ending.

One wrote: "Can anyone in the multiverse explain the ending of Man In The High Castle? Season 4 was amazing, right until the last three minutes."

Similarly, one added: "Just finished The Man in the High Castle. It had a CRAPPY ENDING! It was horrible," while another tweeted: "I finished watching The Man in the High Castle today. I was disappointed in the ending."

Reflecting on the series, this fan argued: "Really enjoyed the final season of The Man in the High Castle, but the ending has left me more confused than ever before. So many new questions just tossed into the mix to never be answered."

It seems many will be in the same boat.

