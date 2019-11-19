The Crown: Who did Peter Townsend marry after Princess Margaret?

The beloved drama has finally returned for a third season.

What is the best TV series still running today?

There are genuinely so many titles we could put forward, but it's clear that some would be mentioned far more frequently than others. You'll hear cases argued for the likes of Stranger Things, Killing Eve and Mindhunter etc.often.

However, you'll increasingly hear people declare The Crown as one of the very best currently gracing screens.

The series arrived back in 2016 courtesy of creator Peter Morgan, who is well known and associated with such stellar projects as The Queen, Frost/Nixon, Rush and The Damned United. However, this recent series truly stands out as his most impressive and beloved work.

Historical TV dramas rarely come so attentive, immersive and ambitious. Season 3 has finally arrived on Netflix and it's safe to say the show has still got it, taking us from 1964 to 1977 with a wealth of new performers, from Olivia Colman (The Favourite) to Helena Bonham Carter (A Room With a View).

ROYALTY: Fans praise Princess Alice performance in The Crown

The Crown season 3 on Netflix

The ten-episode third season arrived on the streaming service on Sunday, November 17th 2019 and has already attracted praise across social media.

Over on Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Finished Season 3 of #TheCrown and I thought it was as spectacular as the first two seasons. The new cast carried on the perfection of their predecessors! The writing still brilliant! The stories are moving and heartbreaking! I’m even more excited for Season 4!"

Similarly, another fan added: "I can say now that #TheCrown is my favourite thing on TV. Such a well made show. Season 3 is awesome. Olivia Colman is awesome. BUT, with that being said, I can't wait for season 4..."

OVERBOARD: Has Fresh Off the Boat been cancelled?

Who did Peter Townsend marry?

Peter Townsend married Rosemary Pawle in 1941 and the couple divorced in 1952.

Later on, in 1959, he married Belgian woman Marie-Luce Jamagne. It was widely argued that she held a striking resemblance to Princess Margaret, who Peter previously shared a romance with.

Group Captain Peter Wooldridge Townsend was a Royal Air Force officer and was Equerry to King George VI between 1944 and 1952, later sustaining said title for Queen Elizabeth II from 1952 up until 1953.

He passed away in 1995 at the age of 80 and is portrayed in The Crown by 53-year-old English actor Ben Miles, who is foremostly known for playing Patrick Maitland in the British comedy series Coupling.

KEEP IT CLASSIC: What is the song in the Tesco Christmas ad?

Peter Townsend and Princess Margaret

Peter had two sons - Giles and Hugo - with his first wife Rosemary before their divorce.

He later encountered complications during his relationship with Princess Margaret, as divorcees weren't allowed to remarry in the Church of England.

Although the plan was to wait until she turned 25, things didn't work out. According to Hello! Magazine, due to the monarchy's stance, it was suggested that she be removed from the line of succession but keep her royalty in order to marry Peter. However, she later addressed in a statement: "I would like it to be known that I have decided not to marry Group Captain Peter Townsend. I have been aware that, subject to my renouncing my rights of succession, it might have been possible for me to contract a civil marriage. But mindful of the Church's teachings that Christian marriage is indissoluble, and conscious of my duty to the Commonwealth, I have resolved to put these considerations before others."

She continued: "I have reached this decision entirely alone, and in doing so I have been strengthened by the unfailing support and devotion of Group Captain Townsend."

Peter later married Marie-Luce and they had a daughter named Isabelle.

In other news, who plays Harold Wilson in The Crown?