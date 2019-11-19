Fans talk The Crown season 4 - new cast members, characters and predictions!

Audience attention has already turned to the future of the series.

How many seasons does it take for a series to be cemented into the TV hall of fame?

Obviously, the answer will vary depending on whoever you ask. There is no definitive answer; if you're a True Detective fan, perhaps your answer would be just one.

However, many will argue that the series must stand the test of time to become one of the true greats. Is it consistently exceptional from season to season? If so, then perhaps we'll be remembering it years down the line. There are a few titles we predict will be widely remembered, from Orange Is the New Black to Stranger Things, and at the moment, it looks The Crown is destined to be one of them too.

Peter Morgan's (Frost/Nixon, The Queen) historical drama first arrived back in 2016 and has now captivated audiences for an admirable three seasons, but if you ask fans, you'd think things were only just getting started...

The Crown: Season 4 confirmed?

Yes, season 4 of The Crown has been confirmed!

As highlighted by Elle, there is no official air date as of yet, but Olivia Colman confirmed that filming would begin in August 2019 while at this year's Oscars party.

The same source also notes that the series' Twitter page said shooting would begin in 2019, and we have already seen some casting news to get us all excited. We imagine it'll arrive late 2020, giving them a year to roll it out for enthusiastic fans.

So, what are fans saying at the moment?

Fans talk The Crown season 4 on Twitter

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts, with one writing: "While The Crown has always centred on Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles truly is the star of season 3... I think we know who the real star of season 4 will be and where this series is headed #TheCrown."

One admirer added: "I can say now that #TheCrown is my favourite thing on TV. Such a well made show. Season 3 is awesome. Olivia Colman is awesome. BUT, with that being said, I can't wait for season 4, I just need to see Gillian Anderson as PM Margaret Thatcher so much!"

Reflecting on series 3, this admirer expressed: "Finished season 3 of #TheCrown and I thought it was as spectacular as the first two seasons. The new cast carried on the perfection of their predecessors! The writing still brilliant! The stories are moving and heartbreaking! I’m even more excited for Season 4!"

This fan narrowed their attention onto the future of the series: "I'm just so excited to see how #TheCrown is going to depict and explore all the drama and mystery involving Princess Diana. That's probably gonna happen in season 4 (or 5), who knows? but ugh I CAN'T WAIT."

The Crown season 4: Considering the cast

As outlined by the earlier source, we have some new arrivals to look forward to in future episodes.

Firstly, Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) will be portraying former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, which one of the earliest tweets expressed much excitement for.

As well as expecting the likes of Olivia Colman to reprise their roles, we can't wait to see newcomer Emma Corrin play Princess Diana. In an earlier statement released by Netflix, she said: “Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season. I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal."

She continued: "Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!"

We'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for an air date.

