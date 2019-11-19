Terry Taylor issues verdict on Wolverhampton Wanderers and on Nuno Espirito Santo

The Wolverhampton Wanderers teenager is currently away from Molineux on international duty.

Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Terry Taylor has spoken highly of Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo for having "'personally" helped him and other Molineux academy stars improve and prosper, as well as tipping the club to continue on its upward trajectory (BBC Sport).

The 18-year-old joined the Wolves academy in 2017 from Aberdeen and has come a long way since then, being part of the Molineux club's pre-season tour of China, where he played in their Premier League Asia Trophy final victory against Manchester City.

Taylor has subsequently gone on to make his first team debut for Wolves, on 30 October 2019 in the League Cup tie against Aston Villa, while at international level, he joined Ryan Giggs' Wales squad for a training camp in the Algarve in May and has now switched allegiance from Scotland (Wales Online).

The teenager has since been included in the squad for Wales' UEFA U21 Championship qualifier with Bosnia & Herzegovina at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground on Tuesday, with coach Paul Bodin expressing his delight at seeing the "big strong powerful player" change allegiance and tipping him to be a "big asset" for the young Dragons (Wales Online).

"I remember him playing against us in the Under-17s at Llanelli a few years ago - he's a big strong powerful player," said Bodin. "But he looks a lot more mobile now in his play. He'll be a big asset for us and we're delighted he's changed allegiance."

"The manager is brilliant," Taylor said of Nuno to BBC Sport. "I feel like he has helped me personally as a player and all the other young lads as well. He is not afraid to tell you what you need to improve on. It's nice to see that he has got faith in me and other young players. Hopefully we can repay that."

On the subject of Wolves' future, Taylor added: "It's a club on the rise and I think we can keep going that way. When I joined Wolves two-and-a-half years ago we were in the Championship, but there was always a clear goal from the new owners when they came in - they wanted to take the club back to where it has been in the past."

Wolves are next in action on Saturday when they head to Bournemouth in their Premier League afternoon fixture.