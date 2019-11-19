Sunderland fans react on Twitter as coach John Potter leaves Stadium of Light

Sunderland confirmed on Tuesday that the Black Cats assistant boss had left the League One club.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter following the news that Black Cats coach John Potter has left the Stadium of Light (official Sunderland website).

Potter has joined Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, linking up once again with Jack Ross, who was dismissed from the Black Cats post in October, and penning a three-and-a-half-year deal at Easter Road.

A Sunderland statement on their website said: “Potter departs with the best wishes of everyone at Sunderland AFC and the club thanks him for his service over the last eighteen months.”

Ross and Potter are long-standing colleagues, having played together at St Mirren, and are now reunited after the former left Sunderland and eventually replaced Paul Heckingbottom in the Hibs hotseat.

Here is how some Sunderland fans reacted to the news:

Fully expecting that. — kevin defty (@kevindefty1) 19 November 2019

Aye they’ve pulled up trees this season for him. We’ll replace him with Brian Potter — Leon Flint (@leon_flint) 19 November 2019

Bloody Harry Potter couldn't magic together a winning team from our lot mate — Rob Raine (@RobRaine180) 19 November 2019

'Players loved him'....Ha, what good has that done on the pitch! This lot need a rocket up their arses. — Chris Laws (@chrisdlaws) 19 November 2019

I think the loss of @jimmywalker001 was when we started to falter. The loss of his personality seemed to mark the start of the club not being as much fun as the early part of last season. — Dan Snowdon (@SnowDan83) 19 November 2019

tbf though they couldn’t have loved him that much based on our form this year, maybe a new broom needed. Probably Walker leaving was the catalyst. Jon McLaughlin certainly suffered — SteveB (@Fantanafest73) 19 November 2019

WHAT A JOKE! Donald out. — Joseph Sleightholme (@jpsleightholme7) 19 November 2019

— Mia ❤SAFC⚪⚪ (@MiaSafc) 19 November 2019

Ross took over at Sunderland in May last year and led them to the finals of the EFL Trophy and League One playoffs last season, losing to Portsmouth and Charlton respectively.

However, he received criticism from sections of the Black Cats fanbase for failing to get the club promoted as well as for some lacklustre performances and results.

This term, Ross was sacked with the club sixth in the table after 11 games played (BBC Sport), with Phil Parkinson taking over at the Stadium of Light.