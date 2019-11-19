Quick links

Sunderland fans react on Twitter as coach John Potter leaves Stadium of Light

Sunderland manager Jack Ross celebrates the winner in stoppage time with first team coach John Potter during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic at...
Sunderland confirmed on Tuesday that the Black Cats assistant boss had left the League One club.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter following the news that Black Cats coach John Potter has left the Stadium of Light (official Sunderland website).

Potter has joined Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, linking up once again with Jack Ross, who was dismissed from the Black Cats post in October, and penning a three-and-a-half-year deal at Easter Road.

 

A Sunderland statement on their website said: “Potter departs with the best wishes of everyone at Sunderland AFC and the club thanks him for his service over the last eighteen months.”

Ross and Potter are long-standing colleagues, having played together at St Mirren, and are now reunited after the former left Sunderland and eventually replaced Paul Heckingbottom in the Hibs hotseat.

Here is how some Sunderland fans reacted to the news:

Ross took over at Sunderland in May last year and led them to the finals of the EFL Trophy and League One playoffs last season, losing to Portsmouth and Charlton respectively.

However, he received criticism from sections of the Black Cats fanbase for failing to get the club promoted as well as for some lacklustre performances and results.

This term, Ross was sacked with the club sixth in the table after 11 games played (BBC Sport), with Phil Parkinson taking over at the Stadium of Light.

Jack Ross the head coach

