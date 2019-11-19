Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Why isn't there New Game Plus?

Why doesn't Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order boast New Game Plus?

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is an incredible experience that makes you feel like a badass Jedi. However, it stops just short of making you feel as powerful as Anakin Skywalker (before he was mercilessly burned to a crisp) thanks to the purposeful omission of New Game Plus.

The lack of a New Game Plus is certainly disappointing because Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is a fantastic adventure that people will definitely want to relive. Its Dark Souls-inspired combat is a merciful delight for those who cried about Sekiro, its cinematic storytelling is second only to Naughty Dog and its level design is on par with most Metroidvania games.

You'll still want to replay the campaign even without the option to keep your abilities, upgrades and customisations thanks to the reasons above, but that doesn't stop the omission of New Game Plus from being a head-scratcher.

Does Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order have new game plus?

No. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order does not include New Game Plus.

After you've passed the final boss and return to the main menu, you will be asked if you want to continue your journey. Choosing this option loads the final location before Cal's last mission to save the galaxy.

Respawn have done this so you can go back to an earlier point and uncover all the secrets the game's six planets contain. This is so the biggest fans of the force can also collect every trophy and the much-desired Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order platinum.

As for why Respawn Entertainment chose not to include New Game Plus, game director Stig Asmussen told Game Informer (via Twinfinite) back in June that the mode is difficult to include in an experience inspired by Metroidvania titles.

According to Asmussen, starting with all your abilities would "kind of break things."

It's easy to understand Asmussen's point-of-view, but - from a power-hungry perspective - it would be neat if we could somehow relive the adventure to save the galaxy while acting as an OP Jedi on steroids.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.