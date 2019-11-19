Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: How to solve the electric water puzzle

Everything you must know for how to solve the Broken Wing electric water puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has been praised for its Dark Souls-inspired combat, but what also deserves just as much acclaim is its Tomb Raider/Uncharted-esque traversal and puzzles. While the game doesn't have any brain teasers that will make you scream and smash your controller in uncontrollable rage befitting of Darth Vader, there are a few that are only obvious in hindsight thanks to misleading signals from Respawn. So, to help you avoid turning to the dark side, this article will walk you through the process of completing the Broken Wing electric water puzzle.

How to solve the Broken Wing electric puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Dathomir, Kashyyyk and Bogano are all horrible planets in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order that test your might with the force, but the Broken Wing electric water puzzle is a brain teaser that takes place on Zeffo.

This puzzle requires you to open a locked door on the other side of a shallow river. While opening the door is an easy enough task, the issue arises from the water becoming electrified.

In short, this makes it impossible for you to get to the other side thanks to Cal's understandable limitations as a human being and boy scout Jedi.

The biggest issue with this puzzle is that there is a massive red herring in the guise of a spinning cylinder. You probably think you have to turn the electricity on and somehow use the force while the gear spins, but you don't as it's nothing more than completely pointless and distracting decoration.

Rather than messing about with the force and the spinning gear, all you need to do is cross the water (when it's not electrified!) and cut a thick cable dangling into the moat with your lightsaber.

Once you've done that, head back to the console, order BD-1 to do its thing and the door should open without the water becoming a pool of death.

