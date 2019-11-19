Liverpool star Andrew Robertson praised by Sheffield Wednesday ace and Scotland teammate Liam Palmer

The Sheffield Wednesday defender is delighted to have been sharing an international dressing room with the Liverpool full-back.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has praised Scotland teammate and Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson, saying it is a "real inspiration" to be sharing a dressing room with the Anfield ace and hoping to learn more from him (official Sheff Wed website).

Palmer earned his fourth international cap on Saturday as Scotland defeated Cyprus 2-1 in Nicosia and the Owls ace is in line to play again on Tuesday at Hampden Park against Kazakhstan as their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign edges to a close.

While Robertson had to pull out of the latest squad due to injury, along with Scott McTominay, Ryan Fraser and Liam Cooper (BBC Sport), Palmer was nonetheless keen to highlight the importance of sharing training and playing time with such a heralded player.

"There are players like Scott McTominay and Andy Robertson who are doing great and that’s another one of the reasons you want to go away — you want to play with the best players in world football," the 28-year-old told the Wednesday website.

“Obviously Andy has been in back-to-back Champions League finals and to say you share a dressing room with someone of that calibre is great — you learn a lot as a full back as well. He’s the captain and he leads by example on and off the pitch. It is a real inspiration to be around him — he has that relentless desire to perform at the top level. It’s something that you can draw upon and try and do yourself."

Robertson has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Hull and has made 96 appearances for the Reds, while his Scotland cap tally stands at 34 (Transfermarkt).

Palmer, meanwhile, came through the ranks at Hillsborough and has made 239 appearances for Wednesday (Transfermarkt).