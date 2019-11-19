Richard Keys takes aim at Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almirón has still not scored a goal since signing for Newcastle United last January.

Richard Keys has taken aim at Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron on his own personal blog.

Almiron has struggled since arriving at Newcastle last January, and still does not have a goal to his name.

The rapid winger has been picked regularly by both Rafael Benitez and Steve Bruce, but he has failed to show any scoring threat.

And Keys has questioned why on earth Benitez brought Almiron to St. James’ Park, as he simply cannot see what the Paraguayan offers.

“What exactly was Benitez thinking when he paid that money to Atlanta United? I can’t think of one - can you? This verdict from ‘Whoscored.com’ on Almiron. Crossing - weak. Passing - weak. Finishing - weak,” Keys said.

“Almiron failed to score in 54 of his 68 MLS games. Five of his 22 goals were pens. It’s 1 in 21 for his national team. “He’s quick, but, other than that, what exactly does he do? Bruce will be a genius if he gets something out of him, but I really do wish both well. No-one likes to see a player struggling.”

Almiron’s confidence is clearly low as a result of his failure in front of goal, and he has has been guilty of rushing in the box.

Despite his lack of scoring threat, Almiron has still been important to Newcastle this term.

The rapid forward’s pace on the break has helped Newcastle pose a threat to defences, and his partnership with Allan Saint-Maximin, who plays on the other flank, has caught the eye.

Newcastle have won back to back matches, and it seems likely that Almiron will be given the nod to start again on Monday evening, when Bruce’s men take on Aston Villa.