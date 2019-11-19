Reported Spurs manager target Carlo Ancelotti was rejected by Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti might have some extra motivation if he was to take the Tottenham job in the coming months.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Tottenham have shortlisted three options to take over from Mauricio Pochettino and Napoli's Carlo Ancelotti is one of them.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is having a troubled season in Naples, having drifted 13 points behind league leaders Juventus after 12 games. Ancelotti led Napoli to a second-place finish last season but his time could well have come to an end in his home country.

Tottenham, who have a good squad at the moment, would be an attractive proposition for Ancelotti who won the Premier League with Chelsea a decade ago. Pochettino has pushed Spurs as far as he could but with the way things are going, a change looks necessary.

Ancelotti has all the experience in the world and wouldn't be fazed about taking over a big club in the best league in the world. The Italian, apart from the temptation of managing a top-four side, could have an ulterior motive for the job thanks to Spurs' fierce rivals Arsenal.

Italian transfer expert Ciro Venerato revealed an interesting story to CalcioNapoli24 back in March about how Ancelotti could have headed to North London instead of Naples.

He said: "Arsenal-Napoli? I'll tell you a background that goes back to this summer. When Arsene Wenger pointed out Carlo Ancelotti as his possible heir and successor on the Arsenal bench. As you know, Carlo Ancelotti has his Canadian wife and lives in London with the whole family.

"So he was interested in following the evolution of the Gunners' choices. Arsenal then chose Unai Emery and at that point Carlo Ancelotti signed for Napoli but did not forget that Arsenal rejected him."

Arsenal under Unai Emery are struggling at the moment and Ancelotti could add salt to the wounds by joining their North London rivals. The Italian is more than capable of taking this Spurs side to the next level and with the added motivation of making them better than Arsenal, Spurs fans cannot ask for anything better.