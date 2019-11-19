Reported Everton target Krzysztof Piatek claims he's worth £60m

Premier League strugglers Everton could potentially swap Moise Kean with AC Milan's under-fire striker Piatek.

Krzysztof Piatek believes he could be worth around £60 million in today’s market – a claim which will raise plenty of eyebrows amid claims that the AC Milan number nine could be on his way to Everton.

Now, the Poland international probably could have picked a better time to talk up his talents. With just three goals in 12 games so far in 2019/20, a striker who moved to the San Siro for big money in January has become something of a symbol of Milan’s malaise with Piatek proving to be one of the biggest disappointments of the Serie A season.

Neither Marco Giampaolo nor Stefano Pioli have been able to get the best out of an old-school goal-poacher who, just this time last year, became the first player since the legendary Gabriel Batistuta to score in his first seven successive games in the Italian top flight.

Despite his rapid fall from grace, Calciomercato reports that Piatek is on Everton’s radar with the Premier League strugglers potentially willing to offer the out-of-favour Moise Kean as part of a January swap deal.

“Next time I change clubs, I will cost about £60 million,” Piatek told TVP Sport this week, claims that left the Italian media, not to mention the Milan faithful, reeling.

If we factor in the idea of Kean going in the other direction, that would take a substantial chunk off of Piatek’s price-tag. But, considering how he has performed this season, Piatek would still represent a massive risk for an Everton side who have already paid big money for one struggling Serie A striker in recent months.