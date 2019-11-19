Quick links

Report: Tottenham players have been messaging about Pochettino over international break

Tottenham Hotspur players are reportedly discussing Mauricio Pochettino's future.

According to The Telegraph, some Tottenham Hotspur players have spent the international break messaging each other about Mauricio Pochettino's future.

Spurs went into the international break off the back of a 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United, and they were arguably lucky to get a point.

Pochettino's side have been hugely disappointing so far this season, winning just three Premier League games, and they came against Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

 

This weekend's London derby with West Ham United could be key to Pochettino's future, with reports suggesting Spurs are eyeing up potential replacements.

Now, it's claimed that Spurs players have been messaging each other about Pochettino's future over the international break, seemingly seeking news from their teammates whilst away with their countries.

Spurs players are seemingly aware of reports that Pochettino could go in the near future, and given that so many players are away from Tottenham right now, they're seeking updates.

So far, there hasn't really been much for those Spurs players to really talk about. Sure, there are reports that Pochettino's time could be coming to an end, but these are just rumours, and it would cost Daniel Levy a huge £12.5million to sack the Argentine.

That makes any immediate move seem unlikely, but Pochettino could do with a win against West Ham to just calm down some of these rumours.

