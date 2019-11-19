Report: Tottenham make contact with Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur could be looking for a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino sooner rather than later.

According to Football Fan Cast, Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with Jose Mourinho’s camp, as they assess potential alternatives to Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has never before been under this much pressure at Spurs, with the latest reports suggesting that he could be sacked.

Daniel Levy and Pochettino are said to have held crisis talks over the past week, with Tottenham now seriously considering going in a new direction.

With Mourinho out of work, he has become a potential candidate to take over from Pochettino at Hotspur Way.

And it is claimed that Spurs have approached the Portuguese manager’s representatives to discuss a potential opening.

Mourinho could well be intrigued by the possibility of taking over at Spurs, as he has spoken very positively about the club in the past.

Football FanCast claim that Mourinho is not Tottenham’s first choice though, with other alternatives preferred.

Spurs are also keen on Julian Nagelsmann of Red Bull Leipzig, but they have not been able to approach him yet as he is under contract.