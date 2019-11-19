Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham make contact with Jose Mourinho

John Verrall
Mauricio Pochettino manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur could be looking for a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino sooner rather than later.

Jose Mourinho the head coach

According to Football Fan Cast, Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with Jose Mourinho’s camp, as they assess potential alternatives to Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has never before been under this much pressure at Spurs, with the latest reports suggesting that he could be sacked.

Daniel Levy and Pochettino are said to have held crisis talks over the past week, with Tottenham now seriously considering going in a new direction.

 

With Mourinho out of work, he has become a potential candidate to take over from Pochettino at Hotspur Way.

And it is claimed that Spurs have approached the Portuguese manager’s representatives to discuss a potential opening.

Mourinho could well be intrigued by the possibility of taking over at Spurs, as he has spoken very positively about the club in the past.

Jose Mourinho the head coach

Football FanCast claim that Mourinho is not Tottenham’s first choice though, with other alternatives preferred.

Spurs are also keen on Julian Nagelsmann of Red Bull Leipzig, but they have not been able to approach him yet as he is under contract.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch