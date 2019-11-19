Report: Tottenham Hotspur like Eddie Howe, but realise difficulties

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on the verge of an exit.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Eddie Howe, but realise that he could be difficult to take from Bournemouth in mid-season.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is now facing a very uncertain future with the North London side, with the latest reports suggesting that he is heading towards the exit door.

Spurs are expecting to have to part company with Pochettino sooner rather than later, after their hugely disappointing start to the season.

Tottenham are already looking at replacements, with Howe said to be on their list of potential targets.

Howe has done a remarkable job at Bournemouth, who are now an established Premier League club.

Spurs could turn to Howe, but they realise that Bournemouth won’t want to lose their manager.

The Cherries have made a bright start to the season, and it is claimed that Spurs know they would face a fight to get him mid-way through the campaign.

Tottenham have also been linked with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Carlo Ancelotti in the same report.