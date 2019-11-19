Report: Tottenham eyeing Napoli's Carlo Ancelotti

Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino remains under pressure.

According to the Daily Mail, one Tottenham Hotspur 'insider' has suggested that it is impossible for Mauricio Pochettino to see out the season as the club's boss.

Spurs have been in dismal form so far this season, and have won just three Premier League games this term, against Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Pochettino hasn't really been able to find an answer, with Spurs serving up too many disappointing performances that have shown none of the vibrancy, bite, energy or application that made Spurs such a talented side in the past.

Now, it's claimed that one Spurs insider is predicting Pochettino will leave his post before the end of the season, suggesting it's 'impossible' for him to see out the season.

It's added that Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann remain targets should Pochettino go, but Spurs may also look to Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti as a potential replacement.

Ancelotti, 60, has enjoyed an illustrious managerial career, taking charge of the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and now Napoli.

The Italian's contract only expires in 2021, meaning it will be hard for Daniel Levy and co to prise him away from the Serie A side in mid-season, but he may become a prime target come next summer.

Ancelotti won the Premier League title in 2010, whilst he's also won the Champions League three times in a trophy-laden career, which would make him a popular choice.

Still, Pochettino's possible exit would no doubt leave Spurs fans emotional after more than five years at the helm, and there will still be real hope that he can turn it all around and get Tottenham back on track before a move for Ancelotti – or anybody else – comes to fruition.