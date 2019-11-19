Report: The one position Pochettino most wants to strengthen at Tottenham

Tottenham boss wants a new right-back.

Is Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino heading for the exit?

This is not an eventuality the Spurs boss is planning for as he looks to turn the club's poor form around.

Pochettino has plans for this coming January and his priority is to sign a new right-back, The Times reports.

Right-back has become a problem position for Spurs, who have tried five different players in the position all season.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth, Moussa Sissoko have all featured since Kieran Trippier was sold to Atletico Madrid.

The inconsistent Aurier appears Pochettino's preferred option at present, with youngster Walker-Peters failing to win him over.

The Times report also claims Pochettino wants to sell five players in January, which outlines his current frustration with the squad.

Getting five out, and one key player in, will clear the decks ahead of a crucial summer next year, whoever is in charge.