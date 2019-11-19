Quick links

Report: Swansea City join race to sign Celtic's Jonny Hayes

Olly Dawes
Marco Parolo of Lazio and Jonny Hayes of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019
Celtic winger Jonny Hayes may leave the club next summer.

Jonny Hayes of Celtic is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown Training Session on October 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to The Scottish Sun, Swansea City have joined the race to sign Celtic winger Jonny Hayes in 2020 – but Stoke City will be battling them.

Hayes, 32, joined Celtic from Aberdeen in 2017, and whilst he was a star at Pittodrie, he has been playing a squad role at Parkhead under Brendan Rodgers and now Neil Lennon.

The Irishman was predominantly a winger at Aberdeen, but has also played at left back for Celtic, featuring in that role for Lennon this term.

 

Hates turned in a couple of strong performances before the international break, but could leave the club for nothing in the summer, with his contract just months away from ending.

Now, it's claimed that Swansea City are in the race to sign Hayes, challenging Stoke City for his signature either as a permanent signing in January or on a pre-contract agreement.

Stoke's new boss Michael O'Neill is thought to be a big fan of Hayes, which may just make a move to the Potteries enticing, but Swansea are at least hoping for the best.

Hayes hasn't featured in English football since leaving Leicester City for Aberdeen in 2009, and he may well fancy one more crack before the end of his career.

Celtic are still hoping to get a deal done for Hayes to stay at Parkhead, but there are now a number of clubs threatening to take him away from Parkhead in 2020.

Jonny Hayes of Celtic takes on Steven Davis of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

