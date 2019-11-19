Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Report: Scouts present as Greg Docherty scores in Rangers bounce game success, January loan likely

Aiden Cusick
General view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers midfielder moved to Ibrox for a reported fee of around £700,000 in January 2018, but he's featured infrequently under Steven Gerrard.

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers' 3-0 win against Leicester City on Tuesday afternoon was watched by scouts from other clubs, according to The Daily Record.

James Tavernier, Greg Stewart and Greg Docherty were on target for Rangers in a bounce game featuring several fringe players at Ibrox.

Subscribe

And it is speculated that Docherty was the focus of attention from some of those present.

 

The midfielder excelled during a loan spell at Shrewsbury last season and caught the eye during Rangers' pre-season and Europa League qualification campaigns.

But he has been used just once domestically since then and, according to The Daily Record, a loan move is 'likely to happen' in the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen to which clubs the watching scouts belong, although given his success it would be little surprise to see Docherty courted by those in England's third tier.

Greg Docherty of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United at Greenhous Meadow, Shrewsbury on Monday 22nd April...

Connor Goldson, Sheyi Ojo and Jermain Defoe are also said to have featured for Rangers against Leicester, alongside Andy Halliday, George Edmundson, Jamie Barjonas, Matt Polster, Andy King and Jamie Murphy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch