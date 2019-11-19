Report: Scouts present as Greg Docherty scores in Rangers bounce game success, January loan likely

The Rangers midfielder moved to Ibrox for a reported fee of around £700,000 in January 2018, but he's featured infrequently under Steven Gerrard.

Rangers' 3-0 win against Leicester City on Tuesday afternoon was watched by scouts from other clubs, according to The Daily Record.

James Tavernier, Greg Stewart and Greg Docherty were on target for Rangers in a bounce game featuring several fringe players at Ibrox.

Subscribe

And it is speculated that Docherty was the focus of attention from some of those present.

The midfielder excelled during a loan spell at Shrewsbury last season and caught the eye during Rangers' pre-season and Europa League qualification campaigns.

But he has been used just once domestically since then and, according to The Daily Record, a loan move is 'likely to happen' in the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen to which clubs the watching scouts belong, although given his success it would be little surprise to see Docherty courted by those in England's third tier.

Connor Goldson, Sheyi Ojo and Jermain Defoe are also said to have featured for Rangers against Leicester, alongside Andy Halliday, George Edmundson, Jamie Barjonas, Matt Polster, Andy King and Jamie Murphy.