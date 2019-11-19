Report: Rangers keeping eye on 11-goal striker Kevin Nisbet

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are reportedly tracking the 11-goal striker.

The January window is drawing ever closer and Rangers are seemingly lining up targets.

It will be Ross Wilson's first transfer window as the Gers' new Director of Football following Mark Allen's surprise departure earlier this season.

Much of the speculation regarding Rangers might focus on outgoings and a certain Alfredo Morelos is bound to dominate the rumour mill, having netted 22 goals already this season.

But the Ibrox outfit also need to bolster their ranks in a bid to keep pace with Premiership leaders Celtic, who are going for a ninth successive league crown.

One player who Rangers are already looking at is Dunfermline hitman Kevin Nisbet.

According to The Glasgow Evening Times, the light Blues are 'keeping tabs' on the striker, who has managed 11 goals in 19 games across all competitions for the Pars so far this season.

The report adds that Rangers scouts have been watching him, and time will tell whether they ramp up their interest.

It's extraordinarily unlikely that Nisbet - who only joined the second-tier side in June - is a potential replacement for Morelos, given that he's a Championship striker who is unproven in the top flight.

That being said, Nisbet is also 22 and wouldn't be signed as one for the future, if Wilson did bring him to Auchenhowie. He's old enough to suggest that he'd go straight into Steven Gerrard's senior squad.