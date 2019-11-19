Quick links

Report: Neil Lennon makes decision about Daniel Arzani's Celtic future

Danny Owen
Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019
Daniel Arzani has spent the last 13 months on the sidelines with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic yet to see the best of the Manchester City loanee.

31st October 2018, Kilmac Stadium, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee versus Celtic; Daniel Arzani of Celtic challenges for the ball with Genserix Kusunga of Dundee

Neil Lennon is keen to keep Daniel Arzani at Celtic until the end of the 2020/21 season, according to the World Game, with the Manchester City loanee making an excellent impression behind the scenes at Parkhead.

Arzani has not featured in the famous green and white shirt since suffering an ill-timed cruciate ligament blow 13 months ago. But that does not mean the Australian wonderkid, who was famously the youngest player to feature at the 2018 World Cup, has become the forgotten man at the Scottish Premiership champions.

 

The World Game claims that Arzani has really caught Lennon’s eye with his performances in training and with the reserves. As a result, the Celtic manager is keen to extend the 20-year-old’s loan deal for another year.

Arzani, for what it’s worth, is keen to stay in Glasgow and make up for lost time.

31st October 2018, Kilmac Stadium, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee v Celtic; Daniel Arzani of Celtic makes his first team debut

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City brought the fleet-footed winger to Britain in September 2018, when he was the reigning A-League Young Player of the Year, before loaning him to Celtic in the hope that a spell north of the border would prepare him for life at the Etihad.

That long-term injury has limited Arzani’s progress, however, and an extended stay in Scotland would probably be best for everyone involved.

Daniel Arzani of Australia under pressure from Pedro Aquino and Andre Carrillo of Peru during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Australia and Peru at Fisht Stadium on...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

