Report: Neil Lennon makes decision about Daniel Arzani's Celtic future

Daniel Arzani has spent the last 13 months on the sidelines with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic yet to see the best of the Manchester City loanee.

Neil Lennon is keen to keep Daniel Arzani at Celtic until the end of the 2020/21 season, according to the World Game, with the Manchester City loanee making an excellent impression behind the scenes at Parkhead.

Arzani has not featured in the famous green and white shirt since suffering an ill-timed cruciate ligament blow 13 months ago. But that does not mean the Australian wonderkid, who was famously the youngest player to feature at the 2018 World Cup, has become the forgotten man at the Scottish Premiership champions.

The World Game claims that Arzani has really caught Lennon’s eye with his performances in training and with the reserves. As a result, the Celtic manager is keen to extend the 20-year-old’s loan deal for another year.

Subscribe

Arzani, for what it’s worth, is keen to stay in Glasgow and make up for lost time.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City brought the fleet-footed winger to Britain in September 2018, when he was the reigning A-League Young Player of the Year, before loaning him to Celtic in the hope that a spell north of the border would prepare him for life at the Etihad.

That long-term injury has limited Arzani’s progress, however, and an extended stay in Scotland would probably be best for everyone involved.