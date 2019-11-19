Report claims Tottenham are already close to Jose Mourinho deal

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to landing Jose Mourinho.

It's been a whirlwind few hours for Tottenham Hotspur fans, and it may be about to get even more dramatic for those supporters.

At 7:30pm, Tottenham announced the departure of boss Mauricio Pochettino, after a day of speculation surrounding the Argentine's future with the club.

Fans have been understandably emotional about his exit, as in more than five years at the club, he progressed the side from Europa League hopefuls to top four regulars, title challengers and Champions League finalists.

It all fell apart this season though, with just three league wins and five in all competitions, and Pochettino paid the price with his job earlier tonight.

Now, Sky Sports claim that Spurs are already close to a deal to land Pochettino's replacement, with both the club and Jose Mourinho believing a move is near.

Mourinho has been out of management since losing his job at Manchester United last December, and is now believed to be closing in on a return by taking the Tottenham role in a quite remarkable series of events.

Mourinho desperately needs to rebuild his reputation after a poor few years, and sacking Pochettino to get in Mourinho seems like a massive gamble from Daniel Levy.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is currently out on international duty with Belgium, and when asked about a move for Mourinho by Sky Sports, he admitted that he thinks the club needs to appoint a 'big manager'.

“I think Spurs… I know it’s a big club, so I think it will be a big manager for us,” said Alderweireld. “Hopefully we know it quickly, but it’s a difficult situation,” he added.