Report: Chelsea working on four new contracts

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been keen to offer his young stars the chance to impress at Stamford Bridge this season.

According to goal.com, Chelsea are working on handing new deals to Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Faustino Anjorin.

Abraham, Tomori and James have all had a huge impact at Chelsea this term, while Anjorin has also caught the eye at development squad level.

The 17-year-old made his senior debut for Chelsea in the EFL Cup earlier this season, and he is considered to be one of the brightest prospects at the club.

With Frank Lampard offering chances to Chelsea’s youngsters, the Blues understandably want to keep Anjorin around as they feel he could impact their first-team squad soon.

The attacking midfielder already looks at home in their development squad, with Lampard clearly a fan.

It would also be a major boost for Chelsea if they could sort out the futures of Abraham, Tomori and James.

Abraham and Tomori have forced their way into Chelsea’s starting line-up this term, while James was picked ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta in the Blues’ last match and he impressed.