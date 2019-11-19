Quick links

Report: Chelsea want to snatch Liverpool target Sander Berge

Liverpool face a battle with Chelsea for Sander Berge.

According to Goal, Chelsea are now rivalling Liverpool for the signing of Genk midfielder Sander Berge – but need their transfer ban to be overturned.

The Blues weren't able to sign anybody over the summer, and it's worked in their favour as Frank Lampard has overseen the development of homegrown talents like Reece James, Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

Still, Chelsea are hoping to get their transfer ban overturned for January, with a meeting on Wednesday set to determine that, and they appear to be keen on midfield reinforcements.

 

It's claimed that Chelsea now want Genk star Berge, joining the battle for the giant Norwegian powerhouse, who is already attracting major interest.

Berge, 21, stands at a huge 6ft 5in tall, and is a dominant physical force in midfield, but also adept on the ball and able to cover ground quickly as a holding midfielder despite his giant frame.

Unsurprisingly, Berge's well-rounded skillset, impressive performances for Genk and massive potential have made him a wanted man, have made him a wanted man, with Genk sporting director Dimitri De Conde admitting to Footnews.be that Liverpool want him.

What's interesting is that, just days ago, Berge told TV2 in Norway that playing at Anfield is a dream and wants to play there as much as possible, whilst he thinks Liverpool are 'the best team' and even praised Virgil van Dijk for waiting in the tunnel after Liverpool faced Genk in order to speak to Berge, with the midfielder impressed by those small touches that make him love the Reds.

Chelsea may therefore face an uphill battle trying to convince Berge to join them over Liverpool, and with Ethan Ampadu, Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour touted for bright futures anyway, they have plenty of midfield prospects themselves already.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

