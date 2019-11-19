Rangers ace Steven Davis praised by Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas for 'stunning season'

The Glasgow Rangers veteran has been superb since his return to Ibrox under Steven Gerrard - as well as for his nation.

Glasgow Rangers veteran Steven Davis has been praised by Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas after his "brilliant" performances for the Ibrox club and for Northern Ireland over the past few months (Sky Sports News).

The 34-year-old has been a significant player for Rangers and for Steven Gerrard this season, with 21 appearances in all competitions under his belt (Transfermarkt) as the resurgent Ibrox side seeks to claim title number 55 and impress in the cup competitions.

Subscribe

Davis has also been instrumental for Northern Ireland over the years, the national captain winning a gargantuan 116 caps since his 2005 debut (Belfast Telegraph), including the full 90 minutes in all four games at Euro 2016 (Transfermarkt).

Northern Ireland will lock horns with Germany in Euro 2020 qualifying this evening, having held the Netherlands to a goalless draw at the weekend, and while discussing the fixture, Nicholas lavished praise upon the Rangers trophy-winning veteran (official website).

"Steven Davis has had a stunning season, he has been brilliant for Rangers and for Northern Ireland," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "Nobody can point fingers. Germany and Netherlands are better than them so it is no embarrassment to come third... Germany will dominate the play and while it will be an awkward one, they should get the victory."

Davis rejoined Rangers in January on a six-month loan deal from Southampton before making his return to Ibrox permanent in the summer.

Up next for the Ibrox side is Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to Hamilton.