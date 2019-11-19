Rangers' Nathan Young-Coombes comments on decision to leave Chelsea

Rangers brought Nathan Young-Coombes to Ibrox in January.

Rangers attacker Nathan Young-Coombes has told The Scottish Sun that he thinks his move from Chelsea to Ibrox was the right decision.

The Gers haven't been in action due to the international break, but their Under-21's – known as Rangers Colts – did play at Ibrox on Saturday.

Graeme Murty's youngsters took on Wrexham in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup quarter-finals, and claimed a comfortable 2-0 win.

Goals from Jamie Barjonas and Young-Coombes handed Rangers a passage into the last four, with a win over a senior team a major sign of the talent emerging at Ibrox.

One of the highest-regarded players is attacker Young-Coombes, who has been impressing ever since arriving from Chelsea earlier this year.

The 16-year-old looks set for a big future, and that's already playing for Rangers' under-21's, and is scoring against a senior side, shows just what a prospect Rangers have.

Now, the striker has reflected on his decision to leave Chelsea for Rangers, admitting that he moved to Ibrox in order to pursue first-team football.

Young-Coombes feels he made the right decision, and has great faith in Rangers' coaches to get the best out of him in years to come.

“I came up here to eventually get first team football,” said Young-Coombes. “All I can do is score. The managers are very good. They know where I am in my development.”

“I am only 16, so getting U21 football against a first team like Wrexham, you’d think: ‘wow, hold on a second’. I have faith in what our coaches will do for me in the future,” he added.