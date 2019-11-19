Quick links

Preston manager Alex Neil explains why he's not been playing Aston Villa's Andre Green

The Aston Villa winger is due to spend the season at Preston North End.

The Preston North End manager Alex Neil has revealed why he has not been playing his on-loan Aston Villa winger, Andre Green.

Green returned from a spell at Portsmouth to help Aston Villa gain promotion last season, and could repeat that feat with Preston this time around.

But he still has some way to go if he is to make a similar individual contribution, having only played 86 minutes of Championship football for his temporary employers.

Part of that is down to injury, but as Neil explained to The Lancashire Evening Post this week, not everything.

"Andre is in a position which a lot of the other lads who are not really featuring, are in," he said.

"Who do you take out of the team to put him in?

"At the moment Andre has got a problem with his big toe.

"He’s got arthritis which means he’d had a few injections in it, so at the moment he’s not currently fit.

"However, that’s only been for the last couple of weeks."

Speaking about Preston's missing men on the whole, Neil said: "When you are not in the team your training that week is even more important.

"That is their opportunity to impress me and show everybody else why you should be playing.

"The difficulty they have got at the moment is how well the team has been playing and performing.

"It has been really difficult for some of the lads to get in.

"We could go right across the board with that but things do change."

Green effectively replaced his former Aston Villa teammate, Callum Robinson, at Preston.

But another one, Daniel Johnson, has remained at Deepdale and has scored or assisted 12 goals in 14 games this season.

