Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Fairy Gym question and answers

A simple guide to the questions and answers for the Fairy Gym in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is the best-selling exclusive of the year in the UK, meaning a lot of British gamers will be feeling the exam blues when asked a bunch of questions during the Fairy Gym mission. Fortunately, we have the answers to each of the Qs so you can simply cheat your way to victory.

The fairy gym questions are nowhere near as difficult as test answers for other games such as Persona 5, but you'll still want to ensure you get them right in order to avoid being on the receiving end of a temporary debuff to your Pokémon's stats.

These questions occur during the fifth gym, and the below answers will help you cheat so you can easily beat the Fairy Gym leader's test.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Fairy Gym questions and answers

Your Pokémon will receive a temporary debuff if you answer any of the Fairy Gym questions wrong. However, if you answer them correctly, your Pokémon will receive the opposite effect.

Some of the questions are straightforward whereas others are more complex and sneaky. With that being said, you won't have to think too long about any of them thanks to the below guide.

The questions occur during battle and you will start the fairy gym by tussling with three trainers. Each of them will ask you one question.

Do you know the Fairy-type weakness?

A) Steel type

B) Poison type

This is a trick question that even Homer Simpson couldn't possibly get wrong as both answers are correct.

What was the previous trainer's name?

A) Annetta

B) Annette

Annette is the correct answer because Annetta is a stupid name that no parent would be cruel enough to bestow upon their daughter. Sorry to any Annettas reading this.

What do I eat for breakfast every morning?

A) Curry

B) Omelets

This isn't a question you've been given the answer to through gameplay, but the obvious choice is Omelets because no sane person would eat curry for breakfast.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Fairy Gym questions and answers for Opal

Now that you've gotten rid of the three trainers, it's now time to do battle with the Fairy Gym leader, Opal.

She's an old woman with a witch's nose. Below you'll find the answers to her three questions.

Do you know my nickname?

A) The Wizard

B) The Magic-User

The magic-user would be a terrible nickname so the correct answer is of course The Wizard.

What is my favourite colour?

A) Purple

B) Pink

Picking between either colour is difficult because you'll notice that Opla is sporting both. However, the answer is purple.

How old am I?

A) 16-years-old

B) 88-years-old

This is a trick question. Saying she's an old woman is the correct answer, but she will debuff you anyway for being an honest bloke who speaks the truth.

Rather than giving the correct age, you must instead lie through your teeth and insist she resembles a teenager.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is available on Nintendo Switch.