Pokemon Sword and Shield has lots of customisable outfits, but is there any way to change your uniform for gym battles?

Despite all the hoopla with #ThankYouGameFreak and #GameFreakLied, Pokémon Sword and Shield is still the best-selling exclusive of the year in the UK as well as one of the greatest games in the series. However, while it's an excellent experience that most fans will enjoy, there are disappointing limitations when it comes to uniforms and gym battles.

One of the most disappointing setbacks for Pokémon Sword and Shield before its launch was the reduced Pokedex. Fans will be unhappy to hear that this is likely to continue with the series moving forward, but at least modders have begun putting in everyone's favourite missing animals from the money-making geniuses in Japan.

With that being said, there are still bizarre limitations elsewhere that are yet to be fixed by Game Freak or others such as gym battles and the uniforms you must wear.

MAN'S BEST FRIEND: What is the evolution level for Yamper in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Can you change uniform for gym battles in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

No. You cannot change your uniform for gym battles in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

This is a strange and bizarre omission on the part of Game Freak as you do unlock snazzy gym uniforms by defeating gym leaders. Not only that, but you can also wear these unique outfits elsewhere.

Instead of being able to get ready for battle by wearing any gym uniform you'd like, you must simply endure the white get-up given to you by Game Freak.

While it's disappointing that you can't wear any other uniform you've unlocked or purchased during gym battles, there is the bright side of at least being able to pick the name and number on the back of your white kit.

How to change gym uniforms in Pokémon Sword and Shield

You can change your gym uniform in Pokémon Sword and Shield by visiting any clothing shop's changing room.

Unlike reality, it isn't mandatory for you to buy a new shirt or trousers from a store in order to undress and change there. Just hop into the changing room and you will be greeted with a list of clothing items you have already purchased or unlocked.

Scroll through your wardrobe and dress as freely and horribly as you want by selecting outfits that are an assault to the eyes.

As mentioned before, you unlock new and unique gym uniforms by defeating leaders. Again, you can't wear any of them during gym battles, but you can at least don the outfits when exploring the Wild Area.

In addition to unlocking uniforms by beating champions, you can also purchase them from the Motostoke Stadium and other places.

GOT TO BEAT 'EM ALL: Metacritic reviews say Pokémon Sword and the Shield are the best

Pokémon Sword and Shield is now available on Nintendo Switch.